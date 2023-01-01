Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Focus

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Focus

2006 Ford Focus

4dr Wgn ZXW SES

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Focus

4dr Wgn ZXW SES

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1675794055
  2. 1675794055
  3. 1675794055
  4. 1675794055
  5. 1675794055
  6. 1675794055
  7. 1675794055
  8. 1675794055
  9. 1675794055
  10. 1675794055
  11. 1675794055
  12. 1675794055
  13. 1675794055
  14. 1675794055
  15. 1675794055
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591430
  • Stock #: CA-628
  • VIN: 1FAFP36N16W150589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Focus has been garage kept and is in immaculate condition inside and out!  ONLY 79k! Loaded SES ZXW with heated seats, remote start, cruise, power windows, power locks, ac ,keyless entry and much more! 4 cylider automatic thats excellent on fuel! A must see! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2006 Ford Focus 4dr ...
 79,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Tundra 4...
 256,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue SL...
 158,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory