Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Honda Accord

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Accord

2006 Honda Accord

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1642270510
  2. 1642270510
  3. 1642270510
  4. 1642270510
  5. 1642270510
  6. 1642270510
  7. 1642270510
  8. 1642270510
  9. 1642270509
  10. 1642270509
  11. 1642270509
  12. 1642270508
  13. 1642270509
  14. 1642270508
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8114161
  • Stock #: CA-591
  • VIN: 1HGCM72646A800834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, accident free Honda Accord EX-L! In excellent condition inside and out! Very well kept by previous owner! On winter tires! Loaded EX-L with leather, sunroof, heated seats, power seats, cruise, cd, keyless entry and much more! 4 cylinder automatic thats reliable and  excellent on gas! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2006 Honda Accord EX-L
 171,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Uplan...
 78,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Jett...
 130,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory