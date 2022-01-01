2006 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Beautiful, accident free Honda Accord EX-L! In excellent condition inside and out! Very well kept by previous owner! On winter tires! Loaded EX-L with leather, sunroof, heated seats, power seats, cruise, cd, keyless entry and much more! 4 cylinder automatic thats reliable and excellent on gas! Test drive today!
