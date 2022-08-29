Menu
2006 Honda Accord

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2006 Honda Accord

2006 Honda Accord

4dr SE V6 Auto

2006 Honda Accord

4dr SE V6 Auto

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9052750
  Stock #: CA-618
  VIN: 1HGCM66326A800437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Accord is in mint condition inside and out! Fully pre purchase inspected and ready to go! Looks, runs and drives like brand new! Only 178k! SE with sunroof, cruise, ac, power windows, power locks, keyless entry, aux and much more! Available now! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Sun/Moonroof

