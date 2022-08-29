$9,950+ tax & licensing
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
250-765-7613
2006 Honda Accord
2006 Honda Accord
4dr SE V6 Auto
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9052750
- Stock #: CA-618
- VIN: 1HGCM66326A800437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Accord is in mint condition inside and out! Fully pre purchase inspected and ready to go! Looks, runs and drives like brand new! Only 178k! SE with sunroof, cruise, ac, power windows, power locks, keyless entry, aux and much more! Available now! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Sun/Moonroof
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8