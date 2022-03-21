$10,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
250-765-7613
2006 Honda Civic
2006 Honda Civic
4DR LX AUTO
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
111,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8817971
- Stock #: CA-613
- VIN: 2HGFA16506H016530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful local accident free Civic with only 111k! Safety inspected and ready to roll! This vehicle will last you a very long time! LX 4 door automatic with ac, power windows, cruise, keyless entry and much more! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8