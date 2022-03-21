Menu
2006 Honda Civic

111,000 KM

Details

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

4DR LX AUTO

2006 Honda Civic

4DR LX AUTO

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8817971
  Stock #: CA-613
  VIN: 2HGFA16506H016530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful local accident free Civic with only 111k! Safety inspected and ready to roll! This vehicle will last you a very long time! LX 4 door automatic with ac, power windows, cruise, keyless entry and much more! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

