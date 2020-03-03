2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
"2006 Pontiac G5 Pursuit GT, Low KM's, Heated Seats, Extra Set of Tires
• Dual body colour folding pwr mirrors
• Variable intermittent windshield wipers
• Black grille
• Front license plate mounting pkg
• Body colour rear spoiler
• Halogen fog lamps
• Body colour door handles
• Sport front/rear body colour fascias
• Halogen headlamps w/auto lamp control
• Body colour lower rocker mouldings
• Solar Ray light-tinted glass
• Satin nickel instrument panel trim w/satin nickel HVAC & radio
• Cargo convenience net
• Leather wrapped shift knob
• Cruise control
• Fixed mast antenna
• Easy entry front passenger seat
• Trunk lid w/carpeted liner
• Split dome w/rear reading lights
• Sport contour cloth reclining front bucket seats-inc: adjustable headrests driver seat height adjuster/manual lumbar
• Air conditioning
• Pwr windows-inc: driver express down
• Particulate cabin air filtration system
• Carpeted cargo compartment w/light
• Leather wrapped steering wheel w/tilt adjustable steering column audio controls
• Remote keyless entry w/content theft security system
• Driver info centre-inc: (2) trip odometers average speed fuel range fuel economy GM oil life system exterior temp display engine coolant temp programmable features
• Pwr remote trunk release
• Pass Key III+ theft deterrent system
• AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: seek & scan digital clock auto tone control speed controlled volume (SCV) TheftLock radio data system (RDS) 228-watt Pioneer premium amplified sound system w/(7) speakers 10"" subwoofer
• Analogue white faced instrumentation-inc: fuel gauge speedometer tachometer
• Rear seat heating ducts
• Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
• Pwr door locks-inc: lockout protection
• Theatre dimming
• Floor console-inc: front/rear dual cup holders armrest storage (2) auxiliary pwr outlets
• 60/40 split folding rear seat w/trunk pass-through
• Electric rear window defogger
• Front/rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
• Ebony monotone door pads
• P205/50R17 all-season performance BSW tires
• 17"" x 7"" 5-spoke flangeless forged aluminum wheels
• Speed sensitive pwr steering
• Maintenance free battery w/run down protection
• Front wheel drive
• Engine block heater
• 50 litre fuel tank
• Pwr front/rear disc brakes
• 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
• Stainless steel exhaust system w/3.5"" chrome tip outlet
• 2.4L DOHC SFI ""Ecotec"" VVT L4 engine
• Sport tuned suspension w/monotube shocks
• Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH)
• Emergency trunk release handle
• Driver/front passenger dual stage front airbags w/passenger sensing system
• Front/rear 3-point safety belts
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4