2006 Saturn Vue

150,000 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free local all-wheel drive SUV very well-kept with some service history including Aloy wheels,  power windows,   doors and power door locks, low kilometers for the year runs and looks like new. 

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Text: 250-859-4150
