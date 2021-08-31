Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Volvo S80

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2006 Volvo S80

2006 Volvo S80

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Volvo S80

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1638909457
  2. 1638909458
  3. 1638909458
  4. 1638909457
  5. 1638909457
  6. 1638909457
  7. 1638909457
  8. 1638909457
  9. 1638909457
  10. 1638909457
  11. 1638909457
  12. 1638909457
  13. 1638909457
  14. 1638909456
  15. 1638909457
  16. 1638909458
  17. 1638909456
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7984989
  • Stock #: CA-586
  • VIN: yv1th592861437412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident free all wheel drive S80 Volvo comes with a powerfull yet ecnomical 2.5 litre turbo engine drives like no other sedan in its class , it has sunroof heated seats aloy wheels and much more . 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2004 Oldsmobile Aler...
 66,000 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Sienna CE
 207,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey R/T
 132,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory