$7,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-765-7613
2007 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 3.0i
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9083746
- Stock #: SU-720
- VIN: WBXPC73407WE50575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great sale right here! 1 owner BMW X3 all wheel drive! Local vehicle with only 164000 km! Runs and drives excellent! Slight differential noise from the rear! Loaded with sunroof, leather, cruise, aux. keyless entry and much more! Reduced from 10950$ to 7950$! Available now! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.