2007 BMW X3

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2007 BMW X3

2007 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 3.0i

2007 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 3.0i

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9083746
  • Stock #: SU-720
  • VIN: WBXPC73407WE50575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great sale right here! 1 owner BMW X3 all wheel drive! Local vehicle with only 164000 km! Runs and drives excellent! Slight differential noise  from the rear! Loaded with sunroof, leather, cruise, aux. keyless entry and much more! Reduced from 10950$ to 7950$! Available now! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

