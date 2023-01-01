$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche
1500 LS
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche
1500 LS
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
205,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNFK12327G287744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-852A
- Mileage 205,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Call for more Information
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
