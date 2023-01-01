Menu
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

205,575 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500 LS

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500 LS

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

205,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNFK12327G287744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-852A
  • Mileage 205,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Call for more Information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

