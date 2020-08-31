Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx

2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx

LT

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1600456256
  2. 1600456256
  3. 1600456256
  4. 1600456256
  5. 1600456256
  6. 1600456256
  7. 1600456256
  8. 1600456256
  9. 1600456256
  10. 1600456256
  11. 1600456256
  12. 1600456256
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5721297
  • Stock #: CA-576
  • VIN: 1G1ZT68N07F191145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CA-576
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great little running car , brakes vibrates needs brake power train is great . over all condition ios very good . clear inventory priced to sell.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2009 Volkswagen New ...
 131,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey R/T
 146,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2007 BMW 5 Series 52...
 137,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory