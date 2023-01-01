$12,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Ext Cab 157.5" LT
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
267,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9639316
- Stock #: T-109
- VIN: 1GCHK29K77E535353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 267,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful local 3/4 ton 4x4 truck! In immaculate condition inside and out! Runs and drives like new! Powerfull and reliable 6.0 L gas! LT, Z71 pkg, ac, power windows, power locks, cruise, keyless entry and much more! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8