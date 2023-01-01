Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

267,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Ext Cab 157.5" LT

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Ext Cab 157.5" LT

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

267,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639316
  • Stock #: T-109
  • VIN: 1GCHK29K77E535353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful local 3/4 ton 4x4 truck! In immaculate condition inside and out! Runs and drives like new! Powerfull and reliable 6.0 L gas! LT, Z71 pkg, ac, power windows, power locks, cruise, keyless entry and much more! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
