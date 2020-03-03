Menu
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,815KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4749891
  • Stock #: UV830354
  • VIN: 3A4FY48B17T540383
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Low KM's!

 

• Rear wiper w/washer

 

• Dual manual exterior mirrors

 

• Body colour grille w/chrome accent

 

• Rear spoiler

 

• Solar control glass

 

• Body colour front/rear fascia

 

• Variable intermittent windshield wipers

 

• Bright door handles

 

• Front license plate bracket

 

• Deluxe insulation group

 

• Quad halogen headlamps

 

• 65/35 fold/tumble/removable rear bench seat w/outboard head restraints

 

• Satin silver instrument panel bezel

 

• Pwr accessory delay

 

• Instrumentation-inc: 240 KMH speedometer tachometer

 

• Cargo compartment carpeting

 

• Glove box

 

• Day/night rearview mirror

 

• Sentry key theft deterrent system

 

• Cloth low-back front bucket seats

 

• Speed sensitive pwr door locks

 

• Fixed mast antenna

 

• Sliding sunvisors w/covered visor vanity mirrors

 

• Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger 1-touch down feature

 

• Tilt steering column

 

• Rear window defroster

 

• Colour keyed shift knob

 

• Front door sill scuff pads

 

• Front/rear climate controls

 

• Analog clock

 

• Lighting-inc: front dome cargo compartment

 

• Floor console-inc: covered storage 12-volt pwr outlet

 

• AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (4) speakers aux input jack

 

• P195/65R15 all-season touring BSW tires

 

• Pwr rack & pinion steering w/cooler

 

• 120-amp alternator

 

• 510-amp maintenance free battery

 

• Compact spare tire

 

• Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes

 

• 15"" x 6.0"" black wheels w/bolt-on wheel covers

 

• 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

 

• Normal duty suspension w/front stabilizer bar

 

• Engine block heater

 

• 2.80 gear ratio

 

• Front wheel drive

 

• Child seat anchor system (LATCH)

 

• Child rear safety door locks

 

• Single-note horn

 

• Driver/front passenger advanced multistage air bags

 

• Occupant classification system

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

