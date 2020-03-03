2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Low KM's!
• Rear wiper w/washer
• Dual manual exterior mirrors
• Body colour grille w/chrome accent
• Rear spoiler
• Solar control glass
• Body colour front/rear fascia
• Variable intermittent windshield wipers
• Bright door handles
• Front license plate bracket
• Deluxe insulation group
• Quad halogen headlamps
• 65/35 fold/tumble/removable rear bench seat w/outboard head restraints
• Satin silver instrument panel bezel
• Pwr accessory delay
• Instrumentation-inc: 240 KMH speedometer tachometer
• Cargo compartment carpeting
• Glove box
• Day/night rearview mirror
• Sentry key theft deterrent system
• Cloth low-back front bucket seats
• Speed sensitive pwr door locks
• Fixed mast antenna
• Sliding sunvisors w/covered visor vanity mirrors
• Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger 1-touch down feature
• Tilt steering column
• Rear window defroster
• Colour keyed shift knob
• Front door sill scuff pads
• Front/rear climate controls
• Analog clock
• Lighting-inc: front dome cargo compartment
• Floor console-inc: covered storage 12-volt pwr outlet
• AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (4) speakers aux input jack
• P195/65R15 all-season touring BSW tires
• Pwr rack & pinion steering w/cooler
• 120-amp alternator
• 510-amp maintenance free battery
• Compact spare tire
• Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
• 15"" x 6.0"" black wheels w/bolt-on wheel covers
• 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
• Normal duty suspension w/front stabilizer bar
• Engine block heater
• 2.80 gear ratio
• Front wheel drive
• Child seat anchor system (LATCH)
• Child rear safety door locks
• Single-note horn
• Driver/front passenger advanced multistage air bags
• Occupant classification system
