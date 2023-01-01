Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 1500

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Laramie

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Laramie

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055808
  • Stock #: T-112
  • VIN: 1D7HU18217S156197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Want a clean, clean loaded truck? Here it is! Rust free! Only 173k! 5.7 Hemi 4x4! Fully loaded Laramie! Looks, runs and drives like new! Leather, sunroof, cruise, power seat, remote start, keyless entry and much, much more! Available now! Test drive today! S&Z! NO DEALER FEES! Dealer 30594!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

