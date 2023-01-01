$14,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-765-7613
2007 Hummer H3
4WD 4DR SUV
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9926216
- Stock #: SU-740
- VIN: 5GTDN13E778179576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful rare Hummer H3 4WD with only 162k! Great condition inside and out! Very well kept by previous owner! 3.7L Vortex! Runs and drives like new! Loaded with keyless entry, heated seats, leather seats, power seats, bluetooth, ac, power windows, power locks and much more! Dont miss out! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.