2007 Hummer H3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,950 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9926216

9926216 Stock #: SU-740

SU-740 VIN: 5GTDN13E778179576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Lumbar Support Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

