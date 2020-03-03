2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 5Pass
â€¢ Occupant classification system (OCS)
â€¢ Transmission shift interlock
â€¢ Front seat mounted side impact airbags
â€¢ Roof mounted side curtain airbags
â€¢ Child safety rear door locks
â€¢ Anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
â€¢ Lower anchors & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
â€¢ Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
â€¢ 3-point all position seatbelts
â€¢ Driver/front passenger advanced airbags
â€¢ Body side reinforcements
â€¢ Hood buckling creases/safety stops
â€¢ Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners load limiters adjustable shoulder anchors
â€¢ Front/rear crumple zones
â€¢ Energy-absorbing steering column
â€¢ Pwr window lock-out button
â€¢ Front/rear mud guards
â€¢ Body colour door/liftgate handles w/chrome inserts
â€¢ Tinted solar glass
â€¢ Fixed-intermittent rear window wiper
â€¢ Rear spoiler
â€¢ Heated pwr body colour mirrors w/timer
â€¢ 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers
â€¢ Dark grey body side moulding
â€¢ Fog lights
â€¢ Pwr glass sunroof
â€¢ Black front grille w/chrome surround & slats
â€¢ Body colour bumpers w/grey lower inserts
â€¢ Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer coolant temp odometer dual trip odometers digital clock trip computer
â€¢ Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass HomeLink integrated transceiver
â€¢ Leather heated front captain chairs w/pwr driver adjust adjustable headrests pwr driver lumbar support seatback pockets
â€¢ Lockable glove box
â€¢ 2nd row HVAC vents
â€¢ Warning lights-inc: oil pressure charging system door/liftgate ajar airbag (SRS) low fuel brake check engine ABS seat belt
â€¢ Roof mounted micro antenna
â€¢ Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
â€¢ 2-tier front centre console-inc: storage armrest
â€¢ Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel
â€¢ Remote keyless entry w/alarm valet key key fobs
â€¢ Rear seat quarter panel mounted vents
â€¢ Dual automatic climate control w/air quality system (AQS) air filter
â€¢ Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console lower dash upper door inserts TGS surround
â€¢ Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls
â€¢ (3) passenger assist grips
â€¢ Leather-wrapped shift knob
â€¢ Integrated door armrests w/map pockets silver door handles
â€¢ Pwr outlets-inc: (2) front (1) rear of centre console (1) cargo area
â€¢ Indicators-inc: TCS off cruise control vehicle immobilizer status high beams ESC front fog lights
â€¢ Remote fuel door/hood release
â€¢ 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable head restraints fold flat driver side flip fold/fold flat passenger side
â€¢ Rear window defroster w/timer
â€¢ Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
â€¢ AM/FM/MP3 audio system w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers
â€¢ Deluxe door sill scuff plates
â€¢ Simulated leather door trim inserts
â€¢ Alarm system
â€¢ Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console (2) rear console (4) doors
â€¢ Floor mats
â€¢ (2) rear coat hangers
â€¢ Lighting-inc: (2) map glove box cargo ashtray central dome ignition
â€¢ Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors visor extensions
â€¢ Pwr door locks
â€¢ Carpeted cargo area
â€¢ Compact spare tire
â€¢ Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
â€¢ Battery saver
â€¢ Anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
â€¢ Transmission shift interlock
â€¢ Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
â€¢ Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
â€¢ 3.3L DOHC V6 engine
â€¢ Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks
â€¢ Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
â€¢ 5-speed SHIFTRONIC automatic transmission w/OD
â€¢ 18"" x 7.0"" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
â€¢ Front/rear stabilizer bars
â€¢ 130-amp alternator
â€¢ P235/60R18 all season tires
â€¢ Dual exhaust
â€¢ All wheel drive
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4