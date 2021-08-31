Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

249,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1636137216
  2. 1636137217
  3. 1636137217
  4. 1636137215
  5. 1636137217
  6. 1636137217
  7. 1636137217
  8. 1636137217
  9. 1636137216
  10. 1636137214
  11. 1636137214
  12. 1636137215
  13. 1636137215
  14. 1636137215
  15. 1636137212
  16. 1636137211
  17. 1636137214
  18. 1636137216
  19. 1636137212
  20. 1636137216
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

249,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7860132
  • Stock #: T-100
  • VIN: 2gcek133381312941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free one owner Silverado crew cab short box tenue cover, service history including alloy wheels, power driver seat, sunroof, , power outlet transmission with overdrive switch, stability control, and much more THREE YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED IN PRICE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2006 Honda Civic EX
 141,000 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 134,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Grand Cher...
 199,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory