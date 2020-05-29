2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Menu
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
LT1

LT1

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  • 180,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5091170
  • Stock #: SU-552
  • VIN: 1GNDT13S882178905
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
