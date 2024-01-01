$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-250
XLT
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
229,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTSW21558ED62272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24-204B
- Mileage 229,542 KM
Vehicle Description
*CALL FOR PRICE*
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Safety
ABS Brakes
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
