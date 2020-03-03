2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2008 Ford Focus S, Heated Seats
• Body-colour bumpers
• Chrome 2-bar grille w/black mesh
• Variable intermittent windshield wipers
• Halogen headlamps
• Solar tinted glass
• Tilt steering column
• Front door-mounted map pockets w/cup holders
• Rear window defroster
• AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system-inc: clock audio input jack (4) speakers speed-sensitive volume
• Glove box
• Air conditioning
• Greystone console base
• Front visor mirrors w/covers
• 60/40 folding rear seats
• SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
• Passenger seatback map pocket
• Instrument cluster w/black applique & black faced gauges
• Tire pressure monitoring system
• Lighting-inc: front courtesy lights w/theatre dimming trunk
• Front & rear colour keyed floor mats w/driver retention hook
• Centre floor console-inc: armrest storage (2) front cup holders (1) rear cup holder
• Cloth sport bucket seats-inc: adjustable head restraints driver side height adjuster
• Space saver spare tire w/steel wheel
• Front stabilizer bar
• Self-adjusting clutch rear linkage
• Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
• European inspired suspension
• Pwr rack & pinion steering
• Control blade independent rear suspension
• 2.0L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 Duratec engine
• 3.56 axle ratio
• Front wheel drive
• Maintenance-free battery w/battery saver feature
• 110-amp battery
• 15"" steel wheels w/6-spoke wheel covers
• Front disc & rear drum pwr brakes
• Electronic ignition
• P195/60R15 all-season tires
• Spare tire nut wrench & jack
• Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
• Side curtain air bags
• Front 3-point shoulder belt system w/adjustable D-ring pretensioners BeltMinder
• Occupant classification system for driver & front passenger
• Side intrusion door beams
• Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) for rear outboard seats
• Front seat side air bags
• Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
