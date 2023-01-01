Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

101,132 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Sierra 1500

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

  1. 10212294
  2. 10212294
  3. 10212294
  4. 10212294
  5. 10212294
  6. 10212294
  7. 10212294
  8. 10212294
  9. 10212294
  10. 10212294
  11. 10212294
  12. 10212294
  13. 10212294
  14. 10212294
  15. 10212294
  16. 10212294
  17. 10212294
  18. 10212294
  19. 10212294
Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10212294
  • Stock #: 23-729B
  • VIN: 2GTEK13M181299342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an older truck that is in mint condition? Check out this 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE presented in a steel gray metallic. With features including rear window defogger, automatic climate control, remote vehicle start, power windows, reclining front bucket seats, power locks and more. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD...

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2022 Chevrolet Corve...
 9,050 KM
$128,998 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac Escala...
 5,241 KM
$139,998 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 78,747 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory