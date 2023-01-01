2008 GMC Sierra 1500

$21,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 1 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10212294

10212294 Stock #: 23-729B

23-729B VIN: 2GTEK13M181299342

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 101,132 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.