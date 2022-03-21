Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Hyundai Azera

158,044 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Russo Auto Sales

1-250-860-7232

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Azera

2008 Hyundai Azera

Limited, Loaded Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Azera

Limited, Loaded Leather

Location

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-7232

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,044KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8801879
  • Stock #: 4094
  • VIN: KMHFC46F98A329351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited, 4 door Sedan, 3.8L V6, 5 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode, 5 Passenger Black Leather Seating, 2 Position Memory Driver Seat, Power Heated Front Seats, Power Windows/Locks/Folding Mirrors, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Adjust Foot Pedals, Power Telescoping/Tilt Steering Wheel, Infinity Sound System, Radio with 6 CD Changer, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Power Sun Screen, Moon/Sun Roof, Fold Down Split Rear Seat for extra Cargo capacity, Very Clean One Owner Car

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Russo Auto Sales

2016 RAM ProMaster C...
 132,232 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 162,862 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Camry Lo...
 144,260 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Russo Auto Sales

Russo Auto Sales

Russo Auto Sales

Primary

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

Call Dealer

1-250-860-XXXX

(click to show)

1-250-860-7232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory