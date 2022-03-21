$8,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Azera
Limited, Loaded Leather
Location
Russo Auto Sales
2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7
1-250-860-7232
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8801879
- Stock #: 4094
- VIN: KMHFC46F98A329351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,044 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited, 4 door Sedan, 3.8L V6, 5 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode, 5 Passenger Black Leather Seating, 2 Position Memory Driver Seat, Power Heated Front Seats, Power Windows/Locks/Folding Mirrors, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Adjust Foot Pedals, Power Telescoping/Tilt Steering Wheel, Infinity Sound System, Radio with 6 CD Changer, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Power Sun Screen, Moon/Sun Roof, Fold Down Split Rear Seat for extra Cargo capacity, Very Clean One Owner Car
All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.
Vehicle Features
