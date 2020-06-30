2008 Hyundai Tiburon

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

