2008 Hyundai Tiburon

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2008 Hyundai Tiburon

2008 Hyundai Tiburon

GS w/Sport Pkg

2008 Hyundai Tiburon

GS w/Sport Pkg

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5344151
  • Stock #: CA-535
  • VIN: KMHHM65D48U294256

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometres accident free one owner car with transnission w/dual shift, mp 3 player, sun roof, auxiliary audio input and leather steerring wheel .

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Sun/Moonroof

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

