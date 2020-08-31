Menu
2008 Jeep Liberty

164,000 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2008 Jeep Liberty

2008 Jeep Liberty

Sport

2008 Jeep Liberty

Sport

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1j8gn28k68w169121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SU-585
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained, no accident BC vehicle with alloy wheels, 4 wheel disc brakes, sunroof, power mirrors and more.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

