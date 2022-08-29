$12,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
250-765-7613
2008 Mazda CX-7
2008 Mazda CX-7
AWD 4dr GT
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9095470
- Stock #: SU-721
- VIN: JM3ER293980197418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free CX-7 GT all wheel drive with only 134k! Fully pre-purchase inspected and ready to go! Stylish AWD with leather, heated seats, sunroof, keyless go, cruise and much more! Available now! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8