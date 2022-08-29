Menu
2008 Mazda CX-7

134,000 KM

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2008 Mazda CX-7

2008 Mazda CX-7

AWD 4dr GT

2008 Mazda CX-7

AWD 4dr GT

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9095470
  • Stock #: SU-721
  • VIN: JM3ER293980197418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free CX-7 GT all wheel drive with only 134k! Fully pre-purchase inspected and ready to go! Stylish AWD with leather, heated seats, sunroof, keyless go, cruise and much more! Available now! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Turbocharged

