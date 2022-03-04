Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1649884545
  2. 1649884545
  3. 1649884545
  4. 1649884545
  5. 1649884545
  6. 1649884545
  7. 1649884558
  8. 1649884545
  9. 1649884545
  10. 1649884545
  11. 1649884545
  12. 1649884545
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8459295
  • Stock #: CA-606
  • VIN: JM1BK343581820380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes your reading it right! Only 57k! Owned and driven by a mature lady! Very well kept and cared for! Runs and drives just like new! Loaded with AC, power windows, power locks, cruise, keyless entry, aux and much more! Just arrived! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2006 BMW 325i 325i
 147,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veracru...
 161,000 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Patriot SP...
 120,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory