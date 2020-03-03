2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2008 Nissan Altima S, Great Condition, Manual Transmission
• Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
• Continuously variable valve timing control
• Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
• Anti-lock braking system
• Electronic brake force distribution
• Pwr rack & pinion steering
• Engine block heater
• Battery saver for interior lights
• Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
• Front seat side-impact airbags
• Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
• Front/rear crumple zones
• Driver & front passenger airbags
• Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
• Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
• Front 3-point seatbelts w/passenger-side ALR/ELR
• Side door guard beams
• Emergency inside trunk release
• Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
• Pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof w/sliding sunshade
• Front/rear mudguards
• Dark grey grille w/chrome
• Colour-keyed bumpers
• Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
• Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off
• Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
• Colour-keyed door handles
• Centre console w/dual level storage
• Tilt/telescoping steering column
• In glass diversity antenna
• (2) front seat back map pockets
• Front seat active head restraints
• AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers auxiliary input jack
• Heated front bucket seats-inc: 8-way pwr driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat
• Rear fold-down armrest
• Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
• Cruise control
• Pwr trunk release
• Air conditioning w/microfilter
• Locking glove box
• Front passenger assist grips
• Anti-theft system
• Rear window defroster
• Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/illuminated audio & cruise controls
• Cloth upholstery
• 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
• ""Dead pedal"" driver footrest
• Pwr door locks
• Retained accessory pwr
• Immobilizer system
• Cupholders-inc: (2) centre console (2) 500ml door bottle holders (2) rear armrest
• Instrumentation-inc: electroluminescent ""Fine Vision"" gauges digital clock coolant temp fuel gauge speedometer tachometer tire pressure monitoring system
• Keyfob lockout protection
• Intelligent key system w/push button ignition
• Pwr windows-inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down
• Rear seat heat ducts
• Illumination-inc: dome light entry/exit system glove box overhead front map lights trunk
• Trunk side net
• Key fob front windows down
• Trip computer-inc: distance to empty average fuel economy average speed driving time outside temp
• Dual visor extensions & illuminated vanity mirrors
• (2) 12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (1) instrument panel (1) centre console
• Key cylinder front windows up/down
• (2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod
• Dual chrome exhaust tips
• 16 x 7.0 aluminum wheels
• Front wheel drive
• 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
• P215/60R16 all-season tires
• Temporary spare tire
