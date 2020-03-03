Menu
2008 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,959KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4729764
  • Stock #: UV052910
  • VIN: 1N4AL24EX8C102905
Exterior Colour
Silver Mist Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2008 Nissan Altima S, Great Condition, Manual Transmission

 

• Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar

 

• Continuously variable valve timing control

 

• Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar

 

• Anti-lock braking system

 

• Electronic brake force distribution

 

• Pwr rack & pinion steering

 

• Engine block heater

 

• Battery saver for interior lights

 

• Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes

 

• Front seat side-impact airbags

 

• Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags

 

• Anti-lock braking system

 

• Front/rear crumple zones

 

• Driver & front passenger airbags

 

• Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts

 

• Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)

 

• Electronic brake force distribution

 

• Front 3-point seatbelts w/passenger-side ALR/ELR

 

• Side door guard beams

 

• Emergency inside trunk release

 

• Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function

 

• Pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof w/sliding sunshade

 

• Front/rear mudguards

 

• Dark grey grille w/chrome

 

• Colour-keyed bumpers

 

• Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band

 

• Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off

 

• Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors

 

• Colour-keyed door handles

 

• Centre console w/dual level storage

 

• Tilt/telescoping steering column

 

• In glass diversity antenna

 

• (2) front seat back map pockets

 

• Front seat active head restraints

 

• AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers auxiliary input jack

 

• Heated front bucket seats-inc: 8-way pwr driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat

 

• Rear fold-down armrest

 

• Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment

 

• Cruise control

 

• Pwr trunk release

 

• Air conditioning w/microfilter

 

• Locking glove box

 

• Front passenger assist grips

 

• Anti-theft system

 

• Rear window defroster

 

• Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/illuminated audio & cruise controls

 

• Cloth upholstery

 

• 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock

 

• ""Dead pedal"" driver footrest

 

• Pwr door locks

 

• Retained accessory pwr

 

• Immobilizer system

 

• Cupholders-inc: (2) centre console (2) 500ml door bottle holders (2) rear armrest

 

• Instrumentation-inc: electroluminescent ""Fine Vision"" gauges digital clock coolant temp fuel gauge speedometer tachometer tire pressure monitoring system

 

• Keyfob lockout protection

 

• Intelligent key system w/push button ignition

 

• Pwr windows-inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down

 

• Rear seat heat ducts

 

• Illumination-inc: dome light entry/exit system glove box overhead front map lights trunk

 

• Trunk side net

 

• Key fob front windows down

 

• Trip computer-inc: distance to empty average fuel economy average speed driving time outside temp

 

• Dual visor extensions & illuminated vanity mirrors

 

• (2) 12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (1) instrument panel (1) centre console

 

• Key cylinder front windows up/down

 

• (2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod

 

• Dual chrome exhaust tips

 

• 16 x 7.0 aluminum wheels

 

• Front wheel drive

 

• 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

 

• P215/60R16 all-season tires

 

• Temporary spare tire

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

