2008 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
Location
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9567070
- Stock #: SU-727
- VIN: JN8AS58V58W145169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Immaculate Rouge SL AWD! Only 158k! Looks, runs and drives like new! 4 cylinder automatic thats excellent on gas! Loaded SL with leather, power seats, sunroof, bluetooth, keyless go, keyless entry and much more! Available now! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8