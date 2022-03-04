Menu
2008 Pontiac Wave

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2008 Pontiac Wave

2008 Pontiac Wave

HATCH

2008 Pontiac Wave

HATCH

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8648675
  Stock #: CA-610
  VIN: KL2TD65668B262268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean accident free Pontiac Wave with only 65k! Runs and drives like brand new! Comes with 2 sets of tires! Very well kept by previous owner! 1.6L 4 cylinder automatic that will save you tons on gas! AC, aux, cd, folding rear seats and more! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

