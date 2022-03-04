$7,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
250-765-7613
2008 Pontiac Wave
2008 Pontiac Wave
HATCH
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
65,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8648675
- Stock #: CA-610
- VIN: KL2TD65668B262268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean accident free Pontiac Wave with only 65k! Runs and drives like brand new! Comes with 2 sets of tires! Very well kept by previous owner! 1.6L 4 cylinder automatic that will save you tons on gas! AC, aux, cd, folding rear seats and more! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8