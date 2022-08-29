$13,950+ tax & licensing
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
250-765-7613
2008 Subaru Impreza
2008 Subaru Impreza
5dr HB Auto 2.5i Sport
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: CA-620
- VIN: JF1GH62628H811247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new! One owner Subaru AWD with only 93k! Looks, runs and drives like brand new! 2.5 L automatic sport with ac, power windows, heated seats, cruise, keyless entry and much more! Arrived today! Available for test drive! Contact us today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8