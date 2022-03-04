$13,950+ tax & licensing
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Highlander
SR5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8497991
- Stock #: SU-707
- VIN: JTEES44A882030711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful local accident free Highlander 4WD! 8 passanger! Only 141k! SR5 with back up camera, cruise, aux, usb, keyless entry, power driver seat, power lift gate and much more! Runs and drives just like new! Priced to sell! Available now!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
