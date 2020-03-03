2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2008 Toyota Yaris Great Fuel Economy
â€¢ Front console box w/lid
â€¢ Dual visors w/vanity mirrors
â€¢ Remote fuel lid release
â€¢ In glass antenna
â€¢ Door map pockets
â€¢ Rear seat heater ducts
â€¢ 3-spoke tilt steering wheel
â€¢ 60/40 fold-down rear seat w/headrests fold-down centre armrest
â€¢ Assist grips
â€¢ Tachometer
â€¢ Warnings-inc: low fuel low washer fluid door ajar driver & front passenger seat belts head lamps on
â€¢ Carpeted cargo area
â€¢ Rear window defroster
â€¢ Front & rear cup holders
â€¢ Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
â€¢ Cabin air filter
â€¢ Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
â€¢ Front wheel drive
â€¢ 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD super electronic control transmission (Super-ECT)
â€¢ P185/60R15 all-season tires
â€¢ Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
â€¢ Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
â€¢ Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar
â€¢ 15"" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
â€¢ 1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
â€¢ Compact spare tire
â€¢ Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
â€¢ 3-point seat belts in all positions
â€¢ Pedestrian safety front crumple zones
â€¢ Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
â€¢ Anchor points for child restraint seats
â€¢ Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
â€¢ Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
â€¢ Child-protector rear door locks
â€¢ Reflector style halogen head lamps
â€¢ Colour-keyed bumpers
â€¢ Dual manual remote exterior mirrors
â€¢ Intermittent front windshield wipers w/mist feature
â€¢ AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player (4) speakers digital clock
â€¢ Cloth reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests driver seat cushion height
â€¢ Carpeting/carpeted floor mats
â€¢ Engine immobilizer
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4