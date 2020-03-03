2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2009 Audi Q5
• Antenna integrated into rear window
• Advanced MMI (Multi Media Interface) system w/TFT high-resolution 6.5-inch colour display screen control knob & buttons in centre console w/controls for climate control central locking instrument cluster vehicle diagnostics phone list navigation CD & radio functions.
• AM/FM radio w/DSP extended sound system (10) speakers 6-channel amplifier total output of (180) watts 5-CD in-dash changer aux-in jack MP3 capable
• Front & rear bumpers painted in body colour
• Exposed dual exhaust tailpipes w/polished round section
• Bright aluminum trim around side windows
• Body colour door handles
• Pwr adjustable heated outside mirrors w/passenger side tilt feature for parking in reverse
• Rain sensing speed sensitive wipers
• Automatic halogen headlights
• 235/65R18 tires
• Front & rear fog lights
• Auto-blink turn signal indicator
• 18"" 6-spoke alloy wheels
• Front height adjustable folding armrest w/storage & pwr outlet
• Aluminum decorative inlays
• Electronic cruise control
• Front & rear carpet floor mats
• Retained accessory power
• Aluminum door sills
• Pwr windows w/rear window lockout
• 60/40 split folding rear seats
• Storage nets on front seat backs
• 4-spoke multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel
• Electric rear window defogger w/automatic timed shut off
• Dual sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
• Central remote locking system w/safety unlock feature
• Intelligent key
• Driver information centre 5-function trip computer w/fuel range average fuel mileage current fuel mileage average speed elapsed time outside temperature display digital speed display radio/telephone display active auto check system w/speed warning device pictogram display for open door and deck lid
• Alarm system
• Single zone automatic climate control
• 12V accessory pwr outlet in ashtray
• Rear centre armrest w/cupholders
• Interior fade in/out lighting
• Tilt & telescopic manually adjustable steering column
• 8-way leather heated pwr front bucket seats w/lumbar support
• Front & rear reading lights
• Electromechanical parking brake
• quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
• Five-link front suspension w/upper & lower control arms stabilizer bar & separate gas-charged coil springs/shock absorbers
• 6-speed Tiptronic auto transmission
• Battery energy management system
• 3.2L DOHC 24-valve FSI direct-injection V6 engine
• Fully independent trapezoidal-link rear suspension w/stabilizer bar & separate gas-charged coil springs/shock absorbers
• Servotronic pwr steering
• Electronic rear brake force distribution
• Head restraints at all five seats
• Rear door child safety locks
• Front 3-point safety belts w/automatic pretensioning height adjustable upper mounts & belt force limiters
• Dual front seat-mounted side airbags
• LATCH System for outboard rear seating positions
• 4-wheel anti-lock brake system
• Three rear 3-point safety belts w/automatic pretensioning
• Driver & front passenger advanced dual-stage airbag supplemental restraints
• ISOFIX & upper rear child safety seat anchors
• Electronic stabilization program w/hydraulic brake assist
• SIDEGUARD head protection curtain airbags
• Front passenger occupant detection for air bag
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4