Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Uplander

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1642200932
  2. 1642200932
  3. 1642200932
  4. 1642200932
  5. 1642200932
  6. 1642200932
  7. 1642200932
  8. 1642200932
  9. 1642200932
  10. 1642200932
  11. 1642200932
  12. 1642200931
  13. 1642200932
  14. 1642200931
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8109673
  • Stock #: V-101
  • VIN: 1GNDU23109D117371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean Van with only 78000 km! Loaded with power windows, power locks, traction control, cd player, ac, keyless entry and much more. Available now!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2009 Volkswagen Jett...
 130,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 227,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda CX-7 GS
 155,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory