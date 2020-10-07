Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

112,000 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5927484
  Stock #: V-151
  VIN: 2d8hn44e29r700530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner no accident very low kilometers, fully stow and go Dodge Grand Caravan , fully inspected including MP3 player, power outlet transmission with duel shift,brake assist and much more.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Quads / Captains
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

