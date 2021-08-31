2009 Ford Fusion

+ taxes & licensing
250-765-7613
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Very clean accident free all wheel drive with only 76k! Comes with two sets of new tires , Goodyear winters and Michelin summers! SEL with keyless entry, cruise, power windows and locks, microsoft link and much more! Available now!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8