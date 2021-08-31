Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Fusion

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Fusion

2009 Ford Fusion

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1639436146
  2. 1639436147
  3. 1639436146
  4. 1639436146
  5. 1639436146
  6. 1639436146
  7. 1639436146
  8. 1639436146
  9. 1639436146
  10. 1639436146
  11. 1639436146
  12. 1639436146
  13. 1639436146
  14. 1639436146
  15. 1639436146
  16. 1639436146
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8010003
  • Stock #: ca-587
  • VIN: 3FAHP02169R172959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean accident free all wheel drive with only 76k! Comes with two sets of new tires , Goodyear winters and Michelin summers! SEL with keyless entry, cruise, power windows and locks, microsoft link and much more! Available now!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2010 Dodge Nitro SXT
 142,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2004 Dodge Dakota Sp...
 242,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2006 Volvo S80
 162,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory