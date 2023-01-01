Menu
2009 Hyundai Tucson

89,000 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2009 Hyundai Tucson

2009 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

2009 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9688168
  • Stock #: SU-732
  • VIN: KM8JM12BX9U986264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Garage kept 1 owner vehicle thats in brand new condotion inside and out! Must see to appreciate the shape of this beauty! LOW LOW KM! 89k! Looks, runs and drives like new! 2.0L 4 cylinder automatic thats excellent on fuel! GL with heated seats, power windows, power locks, keyless entry, tip tronic, aux, ac and much more! Dont miss out! Available now!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

