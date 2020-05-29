Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Veracruz

2009 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1592587009
  2. 1592587009
  3. 1592587009
  4. 1592587009
  5. 1592587009
  6. 1592587009
  7. 1592587009
  8. 1592587009
  9. 1592587009
  10. 1592587009
  11. 1592587009
  12. 1592587009
  13. 1592587009
  14. 1592587009
  15. 1592587009
  16. 1592587009
  17. 1592587009
  18. 1592587009
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5160689
  • Stock #: SU-556
  • VIN: KM8NU73C99U081879
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2005 Chevrolet Equin...
 179,000 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 105,000 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2004 Jeep Liberty LI...
 110,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory