"2009 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 *Ltd Avail*
• P205/60HR15 all season tires
• Green glass tint
• Variable intermittent windshield wipers
• Front/rear mudguards
• 15"" x 5.5"" steel wheels w/full covers
• Colour keyed bumpers
• Multi-parabolic halogen headlight
• Colour keyed mirrors
• Colour keyed door handles
• T125/70D16 temporary spare tire
• Trunk lamp
• 12-volt front pwr outlet
• Upper dash storage
• Warning lights -inc: ABS airbags battery brake rear defroster door open check engine high beam on low fuel low washer fluid oil pressure seat belt turn/hazard signals
• AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: auxiliary input (4) speakers
• 4-way manual driver seat
• Warning chimes -inc: headlight ignition key
• Reclining front bucket seats w/active head restraints
• Dome light
• Remote fuel/trunk lid release
• Cloth door trim insert w/knit cloth & moulded headliner
• Fixed rear bench seat
• 4-way manual front passenger seat
• Pwr door locks w/auto-lock
• Instrumentation -inc: fuel gauge speedometer dual digital trip odometer coolant temp tachometer
• Carpeted trunk trim & floor
• Immobilizer key system
• Rear roof mast antenna
• Rear window defroster w/timer
• Dual sun visors w/passenger vanity mirror & cover
• Dead pedal
• Front/rear passenger assist grips
• Tilt steering column
• Cloth seat trim
• Front centre console armrest
• Dual front cup holders
• Front wheel drive
• Independent strut front suspension
• Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/(4) channels (4) sensors
• Pwr assisted steering
• Torsion beam rear suspension
• Battery saver
• Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)
• 2.0L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
• Front/rear stabilizer bars
• Variable valve timing control system (VVT)
• Engine block heater
• Shift interlock
• Front vented disc/rear drum brakes
• Electronic brake force distribution
• Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
• Curtain side impact airbags
• Front side impact airbags
• Child safety rear door locks
• Front/rear crumple zones
• Rear outboard/centre 3-point seat belts
• Front 3-point height-adjustable seat belts w/pretensioners
• Advanced front airbags -inc: passenger occupation sensor
• 8-kph energy absorbing bumpers
