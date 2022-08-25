$8,950+ tax & licensing
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
250-765-7613
2009 Nissan Versa
2009 Nissan Versa
1.8 SL
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9003043
- Stock #: CA-616
- VIN: 3N1BC13E69L479931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean little Versa Hatchback! 4 cylinder automatic thats excellent on fuel! Loaded with ac , power windows, power locks, cruise, aux, keyless entry and much more! Available now! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8