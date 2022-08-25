Menu
2009 Nissan Versa

187,000 KM

Details

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9003043
  Stock #: CA-616
  VIN: 3N1BC13E69L479931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean little Versa Hatchback! 4 cylinder automatic thats excellent on fuel! Loaded with ac , power windows, power locks, cruise, aux, keyless entry and much more! Available now! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

