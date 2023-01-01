Menu
2009 Pontiac Vibe

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN AWD

2009 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN AWD

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9995558
  • Stock #: CA-638
  • VIN: 5Y2SM67089Z424024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Pontiac Vibe (AKA) Toyota Matrix! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENT! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! ONLY 85k! Drives like new! Loaded with ac, power locks, cruise, keyless entry, aux and much more! This vehicle will last you forever!  Dont miss out! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

