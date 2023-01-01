$12,950+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe
4DR WGN AWD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9995558
- Stock #: CA-638
- VIN: 5Y2SM67089Z424024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Pontiac Vibe (AKA) Toyota Matrix! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENT! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! ONLY 85k! Drives like new! Loaded with ac, power locks, cruise, keyless entry, aux and much more! This vehicle will last you forever! Dont miss out! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics
