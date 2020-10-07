Menu
2009 Subaru Impreza

191,000 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2.5i

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

191,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6004752
  • Stock #: CA-548
  • VIN: jf1ge62619h507286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local British Columbia vehicle accident free with great service history all services done at the Anthony's Subaru,the vehicle comes with two sets of tires, winter tires on steel rims and summer tires on Aolly  wheels.Options include all wheel drive heated seats ,traction control and much more.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

