2009 Toyota Corolla

174,287 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing





LE, 4 Door Sedan

LE, 4 Door Sedan

Location



2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7





+ taxes & licensing

174,287KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8625419
  • Stock #: 4058
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E49C036468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean 2009 Toyota Corolla LE, 1.8L 4 Cylinder Economy, 4 Speed Automatic, 5 Passenger Cloth Seating, Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, CD/Radio, Power Outlets, Wood Grain Accents, Large Trunk, Alloy Wheels with Michelin Tires

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Russo Auto Sales

Russo Auto Sales

Primary

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

