2009 Toyota Corolla
LE, 4 Door Sedan
Russo Auto Sales
2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7
- Listing ID: 8625419
- Stock #: 4058
- VIN: 2T1BU40E49C036468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,287 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean 2009 Toyota Corolla LE, 1.8L 4 Cylinder Economy, 4 Speed Automatic, 5 Passenger Cloth Seating, Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, CD/Radio, Power Outlets, Wood Grain Accents, Large Trunk, Alloy Wheels with Michelin Tires
All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.
