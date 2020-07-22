Menu
2009 Toyota Matrix

162,000 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2009 Toyota Matrix

2009 Toyota Matrix

XR

2009 Toyota Matrix

XR

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5470250
  Stock #: CA-540
  VIN: 2T1KE40E29C027975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CA-540
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Powerful 2.4 L engine.  Alloy wheels, split rear seat, 4 wheel disc brakes, A/C, cloth seats and more.  Worth a look.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Text: 250-859-4150
