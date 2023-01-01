Menu
2009 Toyota Tundra

295,380 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2009 Toyota Tundra

2009 Toyota Tundra

SR5 5.7L V8

2009 Toyota Tundra

SR5 5.7L V8

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

295,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10611690
  Stock #: 24-132A
  VIN: 5TFCV54199X008987

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bronze
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 295,380 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2009 Toyota Tundra is a robust and reliable full-size pickup truck that offers a winning combination of power and practicality. Known for its durable construction and impressive towing capabilities, this truck is ideal for both work and play. Under the hood, it features a range of powerful V6 and V8 engine options, ensuring it can handle a variety of tasks with ease.

The interior of the 2009 Toyota Tundra is functional and comfortable, with well-designed controls and a spacious cabin that accommodates both passengers and cargo. It provides a smooth and comfortable ride, making it suitable for long journeys and daily commuting.

In terms of safety, this Tundra comes equipped with standard features like antilock brakes and stability control, providing peace of mind while on the road.

Overall, the 2009 Toyota Tundra is a dependable and versatile truck that has earned its reputation for durability and capability, making it an excellent choice for those in need of a tough and practical vehicle.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

