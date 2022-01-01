Menu
2009 Volkswagen Jetta

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 3VWHL71KX9M174894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice accident free TDI! Only 130k! Runs and drives like new! Loaded with sunroof, heated seats, power driver seat, cruise, ESP, keyless entry and much more! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

