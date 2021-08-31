2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7803513

7803513 Stock #: SU-642

SU-642 VIN: wvgbv75n69w528493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.