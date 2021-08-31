2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
250-765-7613
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Accident-free Tiguan low kilometers, great service history with two sets of keys, alloy wheels, back up camera, blue tooth connectivity, navigation, transmission with duel shift, brake assist, auxiliary audio input, 4i wheels disc brakes, MP3 player, stability control, brake actuated limited-slip differential and much more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8