2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Trendline

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7803513
  • Stock #: SU-642
  • VIN: wvgbv75n69w528493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free Tiguan low kilometers, great service history with two sets of keys, alloy wheels, back up camera, blue tooth connectivity, navigation, transmission with duel shift, brake assist, auxiliary audio input, 4i wheels disc brakes, MP3 player, stability control, brake actuated limited-slip differential and much more.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Text: 250-859-4150
