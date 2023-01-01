$15,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-765-7613
2010 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 28i
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10102776
- Stock #: SU-743
- VIN: WBXPC7C45AWE53239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
You wont find a nicer and cleaner X3 again! Immaculate inside and out! Garage kept! Only 100k! Looks, runs and drives like brand new! Loaded with leather, heated seats, heated steeringwheel, cruise, aux, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof and much more! Available now! Test drive today! S&Z, dealer 30594! NO DEALER FEES!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.