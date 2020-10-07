Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1604534090
  2. 1604534091
  3. 1604534089
  4. 1604534091
  5. 1604534090
  6. 1604534090
  7. 1604534090
  8. 1604534091
  9. 1604534090
  10. 1604534090
  11. 1604534154
  12. 1604534155
  13. 1604534090
  14. 1604534088
  15. 1604534088
  16. 1604534088
  17. 1604534155
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6017589
  • Stock #: V-152
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE9AR473668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Stow N Go, Accident free Van , Including MP3 Player,Power Outlet,Tarnsmission with dual shift,Auxiliary Audio Outlet,Brake Assist,good service history in great condtion.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2009 Subaru Impreza ...
 191,000 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X3 3.0Si
 122,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 65,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory