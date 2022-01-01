Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1642551165
  2. 1642551166
  3. 1642551166
  4. 1642551165
  5. 1642551166
  6. 1642551165
  7. 1642551165
  8. 1642551166
  9. 1642551165
  10. 1642551165
  11. 1642551166
  12. 1642551165
  13. 1642551165
  14. 1642551165
  15. 1642551165
  16. 1642551165
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8120254
  • Stock #: V-102
  • VIN: 2d4rn4de8ar361959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free Stow and Go! Great condition inside and out! 7 passenger with new Toyo winter tires! Loaded with ac, cruise, power windows, power locks, keyless entry and much more. Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 164,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Accord EX-L
 171,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Uplan...
 78,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory