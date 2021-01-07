Menu
2010 GMC Acadia

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2010 GMC Acadia

2010 GMC Acadia

SLE1

2010 GMC Acadia

SLE1

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6479286
  Stock #: SU-603
  VIN: 1gklvked1aj144033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free seven-passenger  GMC Acadia with four-wheel disk brakes, alloy wheels, MP3 player, power outlet, tire pressure monitor, stability control, brake assist, and much more .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

